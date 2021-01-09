The Republic of Macedonia has a chance to get a date for negotiations in January or February, if they sign the 12-point Annex, which we have prepared, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov told NOVA-News.
According to him, Macedonia had a chance to set a date for talks in November last year, but, as he says, did not want to use the chance.
Bulgaria did not veto, but simply said that Skopje was not ready for a date for negotiations, Karakachanov said.
The Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria is “in favor” of EU enlargement with the Western Balkan countries, but hate speech against everything Bulgarian was what worries them. Hate is based on gross and heinous falsification of history, said Karakachanov.
In the annex Krasimir Karakachanov is asking for specific guarantees and a written document. He says that Zaev has gathered the courage and because of that some of his opponents criticize him.
If we move forward with such fast pace, I think next year we can talk about starting the negotiation process. But I do not believe in declarations and interviews, I want to see what will be done in action. Until two months ago, some of the things he said now – about common history, about some common heroes – were unthinkable to hear. This is a step forward. History is common, but we need to clarify what. It is common, but still it is Bulgarian history, he said.
