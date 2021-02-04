We will not allow Goce Delcev to be posthumously assimilated! It is neither moral, nor Christian, nor European, the Minister of Defense, Krasimir Karakachanov, said at today’s observance of the 149th anniversary of the birth of Goce Delcev, writes Sofia-based “Trud”.

In his speech, Karakachanov reminded what Goce Delcev fought for. He did not give his life for the imposition of an imaginary nation, but for the brothers from all ethnic Bulgarian countries to live freely in one state-Bulgaria.

He said that Goce Delcev should unite the people in the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia, not divide them.