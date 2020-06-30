Kosovan police used force against two young Serbs in an incident near Pristina, over the Vidovdan holiday.

Video published by the Serbian Tanjug agency shows Kosovan police strong-arming the two men who were carrying a Serbian flag and came to honor the anniversary of the historic battle of Kosovo. According to the Serbian outlet, after the arrest, the two were left on the side of the road. They eventually received medical assistance in the Serb enclave of Gracanica