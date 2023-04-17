Kosovan Prime Minister Artan Grubi urged Serbia to begin implementing its sharee of obligations from the agreement that was recently reached in Ohrid.
This is in response to calls from his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic that Kosovo must begin implementing its own big obligation from the treaty – the establishment of a zone of Serbian majority municipalities in the north. Kosovan leaders fear that this may lead to secession.
We’ve been waiting for 10 years for Kosovo to do its job. Establish the association of Serbian municipalities, Brnabic demanded.
