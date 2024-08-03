The opposition in Kosovo is calling out President Vjosa Osmani for the incident at the Skopje airport. Osmani refused to allow her luggage to be inspected, and called in her political ally, the Speaker of the Macedonian Parliament Afrim Gashi, who dispatched his own security team that had a stand-off with airport security.

– Madam President, what is happening? What was in your bag? The President must urgently explain to the citizens of Kosovo this incident and to tell them what was in her bag, which, according to Macedonian authorities, she refused to open, asks Betim Gjoshi from the opposition PDK party.

Osmani was traveling from Paris, through Skopje, to Pristina.