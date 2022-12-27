Two new barricades have been erected n north Kosovo, this time in north Kosovska Mitrovica, of which one in the central part of the city, reported KoSSev, adding that these are the first barricades to be set up in Kosovska Mitrovica in the past 18 days, reports N1.

A road in downtown north Kosovska Mitrovica is blocked with several trucks loaded with sand and rocks and is closed to traffic.

The second barricade was erected on a bridge leading from north Kosovska Mitrovica to the Mitrovica-Raska main road.

Kosovska Mitrovica was the only one of the four municipalities in north Kosovo where there were no barricades. Over the past few days, strong Kosovo Police forces were deployed in the multi-ethnic parts of the city, KoSSev reported.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has said that the deadline for the removal of the barricades “is a matter of days”, and that the Kosovo authorities will remove them if KFOR fails to do so.