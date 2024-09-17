The actions declared by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Kosovo in his speech to the public, according to Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, “were made in his desperation and are not peaceful at all.”Kurti called Vucic’s stated actions “aggressive,” but his requirements for continuing the talks with Belgrade were “peaceful and rational,” he said in a statement to RTV21.

First, you should talk about the three conditions that I set, which are peaceful but also rational conditions, that is, the handover to the Kosovo authorities (of the leader of the group that carried out the attack in Banjska in September 2023) Milan Radoicic, the signing of the agreement (from Brussels) and the withdrawal of the letter of the former Prime Minister Brnabić, who said that she does not accept the independence of Kosovo, nor the places in the UN for Kosovo, nor does she respect the territorial integrity. So, these three conditions are peaceful and rational, meanwhile those demands, measures that are made out of desperation and represent irrationality, are not peaceful at all, but on the contrary, they are part of an aggressive campaign for new conflicts that undoubtedly have no place neither in Kosovo nor in the region,” says Kurti.