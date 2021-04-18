In an interview with B92, Serbian President Aleksandar Vuci emphasized that Serbia has a larger inflow of foreign investments than Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo combined.
Vucic exclusively presented documents that show that Serbia has almost twice as much inflow of foreign direct investment.
Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia and Albania together have one billion and 700 million euros of foreign direct investment, and Serbia has over 3 billion, said Vucic.
