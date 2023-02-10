A 27-year-old Macedonian national was arrested in a police operation near the Greek city of Kilkis, for transporting 45 kg of cannabis, Greek news agency ANA-MPA reports.

According to the same information, the arrested person initially did not stop at the police signs, tried to run away, increasing the speed, and in an attempt to make a U-turn hit another car.

Two bags with 40 packages of cannabis with a total weight of 45 kilograms and two grams were found in the car of the 27-year-old Macedonian national.