The AFP news agency reported today that French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day visit to Serbia, where he aims to finalize the sale of 12 French Rafale fighter jets to the Balkan nation, which maintains friendly ties with Russia, according to Beta. AFP highlighted an interview with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this week, in which Vucic expressed optimism about the deal. The Elysée Palace also confirmed its hopes that negotiations with Dassault Group, the manufacturer of the jets, would be successful during Macron’s visit.

The agency notes that this issue is particularly sensitive, as Serbia, a candidate for EU membership, continues to maintain relations with Moscow and has not imposed sanctions on Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine. In his interview with AFP, Vucic acknowledged that almost all of Serbia’s fighter jets are Russian-made, and emphasized the need for Serbia to “evolve.” AFP pointed out that France supports this viewpoint, advocating for the idea of “anchoring Serbia in the European Union.” Macron’s office believes that Serbia could make a strategic choice to renew its fleet by cooperating with a European country, ideally France.

Additionally, Jean-Noel Barrot, the outgoing Minister for Europe, expressed concerns on France Info radio that Serbia, situated within the heart of Europe, could become an entry point for instability on the continent and for the authoritarian influences of Russia and China. AFP reported that Barrot is accompanying Macron to Serbia, along with Eric Trappier, the President and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Vuk Vuksanovic, a researcher at the Belgrade-based Center for Security Policy, commented that Vucic is seeking to replace outdated military assets, warning that if Serbia fails to do so, neighboring Croatia could gain air superiority in the Western Balkans, something Vucic is unlikely to tolerate. According to Vuksanovic, Vucic believes that purchasing the Rafale jets, a highly expensive product of the French arms industry, could secure political protection and services from President Macron.

France officially supports Serbia’s bid for EU membership, a position Macron reiterated in a letter published in Serbia today. He stated, “The European Union and its member states need a strong and democratic Serbia by their side, and Serbia needs a strong and sovereign European Union to defend and promote its own interests.”