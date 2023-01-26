The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolay Milkov, said that Bulgaria is freezing Macedonia’s EU assession negotiations.

Milkov says that he is withdrawing the Bulgarian ambassador Angel Angelov from Skopje indefinitely due to, according to Milkov, “the disturbing situation regarding the rights of Bulgarians there and the escalation of hate crimes and events in recent months.”

Bulgaria has suspended all interstate projects with Macedonia until it receives evidence that Skopje respects the rights of Bulgarians there. The decision comes after the beating of Macedonian Bulgarian Hristijan Pendikov in Ohrid, Bulgarian media reported.

At the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolaj Milkov and the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Macedonia Angel Angelov were heard.