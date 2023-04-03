Powerful Montenegrin ruler Milo Djukanovic was defeated in the presidential elections, and will step down from power for the first time in over three decades, during which he has ruled officially or unofficially.

Djukanovic was defeated by young opposition candidate Jakov Milatovic, which prompted celebrations on the streets of Podgorica. Djukanovic accepted his defeat and congratulated to Milanovic, asking him to rule responsibly.

Milatovic won over 60 percent of the vote, based on the current projections, in a high turnout election with over 70 percent of the citizens participating. He was able to build on the results of the other opposition candidates who fell out in the first round of the elections.