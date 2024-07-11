Violation or selective implementation of the Prespa Agreement will threaten stability and security in the region, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized during the first session of the NATO Summit, according to Greek news agency ANA-MPA, as reported by MIA’s Athens correspondent.

Mitsotakis highlighted that “progress, security, and prosperity are based on respect for international law and international agreements.”

Commenting on U.S. President Joe Biden’s emphasis on the importance of the Western Balkans for the security of the Alliance, Mitsotakis specifically mentioned the Prespa Agreement, which facilitated North Macedonia’s accession to NATO.

“The full implementation of the Prespa Agreement is essential for the Alliance, the Western Balkans, and the international community,” Mitsotakis stated. “Violation or selective implementation of the Prespa Agreement will undermine the credibility of efforts to resolve other issues in the Western Balkans and threaten regional stability and security,” ANA-MPA reported, citing Mitsotakis’ address.

The Greek Prime Minister also invoked the principle “Pacta sunt servanda,” stressing the importance of honoring agreements.

Meanwhile, Greek media have focused on Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s use of the term “Macedonia” in his statements.