“The Serbian Olympic team won five medals at the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris: three gold, one silver, and one bronze. The Serbian government has announced that all medal winners will be awarded cash prizes.

Gold medals for Serbia were won by Novak Djokovic in tennis, Zorana Arnautović and Zoran Mikec in the mixed doubles 10-meter air pistol event, and the national water polo team.

The athletes and their coaches will each receive 200,000 euros and will be entitled to a sports pension of 2,100 euros per month.

Aleksandra Perišić and her coach Petra Butala received a prize of 100,000 euros for winning the silver medal in the Olympic discipline of Taekwondo.

The basketball players who won third place, along with their coach Svetislav Pešić, will each receive 60,000 euros.

The Serbian government awarded a total of 4,780,000 euros for the athletes’ successes at the Olympic Games.”

