Montenegro’s COVID-19 crisis management team on Tuesday declared a state of epidemic following a resurgence in the reported cases of this infection.

Therefore, wearing protective masks is mandatory in all open and enclosed public spaces except on beaches and in national parks provided that social distancing measures are observed.

Over the recent weeks, after a period without any new cases, there have been 2,045 people diagnosed with coronavirus, and 26 patients have died due to the complications.

Currently, there are 305 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in Montenegro which made the authorities to tighten the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The opening hours of hospitality businesses are also shortened.