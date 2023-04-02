Montenegro holds a second round of presidential elections that will determine whether Milo Djukanovic will maintain his hold on power after unprecedented three decades.

He’s facing Jakov Milatovic, who bested other opposition candidates in the first round and courts the youth vote with promises of faster EU integration. The election also reflects the ethnic divide, with Djukanovic accusing Milatovic that he will undermine Montenegro’s independence, and will do Serbia’s bidding.