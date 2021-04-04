Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says that the citizens of the “Mini Schengen” countries do not need a negative PCR test to enter Serbia, ie Macedonia and Albania, as well as the citizens of Hungary and Bulgaria, with the measure being lifted due to reciprocity.

This is because there are a large number of citizens circulating across the border and in order to make their business and life easier, Brnabic said, noting that the isolation measure also doesn’t apply to the citizens of these countries.