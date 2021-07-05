An increase in new Covied-19 cases between 156 and 266 percent in the past four days compared to a week earlier was registered in Greece, said epidemiologist Gikas Magiorkinis, MIA’s correspondent reported from Athens.

Magiorkinis analyzed the official data from Thursday to Sunday via Facebook, compared to the same period last week, so yesterday there were 619 new cases compared to 236 a week ago, or an increase of 262 percent.

According to the epidemiologist, on Saturday there were 266 percent more new infections, ie 1,001, compared to 375 last Saturday, on Friday the increase was 195 percent, and on Thursday 156 percent.