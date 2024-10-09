Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on the European Union to meet its obligations toward the Balkans, and admit the countries of the region as members.

The enlargement policy is an important part of the Hungarian program. The integration of the Western Balkans countries to the EU is a crucial issue. We must pay particular attention to Serbia, because the Balkans can’t be stabilized without including Serbia. Several countries meet the criteria for membership, but there is lack of political movement. EU gave a promise to these countries 20 years ago. It’s time it is met, Orban said during a speech in the European Parliament, where he is promoting the growing Patriots of Europe faction that is now the third largest in the EP.

Orban called on the EU to dramatically change the way it works, asking that the Hungarian Presidency is used to drive these changes. He pointed to the migration policies of the EU as something that is increasing anti-Semitism, homophobia and violence against women in the Union. Orban called on the EU to stop pressuring member states and undermining their independence, and said that he will open several bottles of champagne if Trump is re-elected as President of the US.