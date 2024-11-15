Serbia does not need the European Union, but the European Union needs Serbia, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a meeting of the Council of strategic cooperation between Serbia and Hungary.

If somebody wants to see what Serbia can offer to the European economy, I suggest he visits Belgrade in three months and sees what is on offer, Orban said, pointing to the dynamic economic growth in that country.

The Hungarian Prime Minister warned that it is the EU that is struggling with dynamism in its economy. Orban said that new member countries can only bring more energy in the EU.