Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that there are 130.000 illegal migrants in the Balkans already, even if the Greek security line on the border with Turkey holds.

It won’t be enough to just defend the border between Greece and Turkey, the Hungarian leader said, adding that the EU will use all available resources to protect its external border.

Greece is facing thousands of new arrivals at its border along the Evros/Marica river as Turkish authorities withdrew from their treaty with the EU under which they pushed back against migrants attempting to cross into Greece and Bulgaria.