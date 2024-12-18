Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Friday in Sofia. The two leaders are expected to give a joint press conference, as Bulgaria was able to secure membership to the Schengen zone during the Hungarian Presidency of the European Union.
Macedonia considered Orban’s offer to mediate in the historic dispute with Bulgaria. It’s possible that the issue of Bulgaria’s veto against Macedonia will be raised during the talks.
Comments are closed for this post.