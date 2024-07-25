The Oliver ferry was on its way to Vela Luka when it experienced two breakdowns, according to Jadrolinija, who spoke with Dalmatia Danas.

The “MarineTraffic” website shows the vessel stuck between Korčula and Hvar, or Vis, sailing at a minimum speed of 1.2 knots.

“Slobodna Dalmatia” reported that Jadrolinija confirmed the “Oliver” will continue its journey only with the help of a tugboat.

“The company is arranging for a tow truck. The ship is currently near Vela Luka, and the technical problem will be resolved offshore. We apologize to the passengers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding,” said Marija Zaputovic Mavrinac, the company’s spokeswoman.

“Who knows when we and our ‘Oliver’ will reach Luka? Maybe we’ll get there by Monday, or maybe not even then,” passengers on the Jadrolinija ferry “Oliver” told Slobodna.

Passengers said they had already spent five hours on the ferry, twice as long as the usual trip from Split to Vela Luka on Korčula.

“We passed Hvar, the ride was normal, and as usual, the ferry was full, with both locals and foreigners, many guests. The engines were running, and while I was reading a book, I didn’t even realize how we were moving, though we were actually floating!” said a woman from the ferry.

Over 300 people are trapped on the broken-down ferry in the Adriatic: “We have been sailing for five hours,” reported V. J. / Macfax on July 25, 2024.

Jadrolinija’s “Oliver” ferry sails along the Adriatic Sea, specifically in the Korčula channel, and the information portal “Dalmatia Danas” reported that Jadrolinija announced it was due to a technical error.