US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Matthew Palmer, who is paying a visit to Greece, on Thursday underlined Greece’s right to protect its borders and noted that the US supports Greece with respect to this issue.

“Greece has the right to protect its borders, it is a totally reasonable position, it is every country’s duty and responsibility,” he said at an event organised by the Delphi Economic Forum entitled “US strategy in the Western Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean, where Greece is a pillar of stability”.

Palmer, who has responsibility for the Western Balkans and the Aegean, noted that it was important to find a solution that allows stability and offers a long-term answer to this challenge.

“What is happening on the borders between Greece and Turkey underlines how fragile the situation is. Greece can count on the friendship, support and its relationship with the USA,” he said.

“We are deeply sympathetic to the position that Greece now finds itself in and the disaproportionate share of the burden it carries in the European framework,” Palmer said, welcoming the EU’s recent decision to disburse 700 million euros to support Greece in providing services to migrants and refugees and the additional Frontex personnel sent to assist in providing security.

The EU has proved that it recognises Greece’s heavy burden and it is important that all those involved find a way to sit down and discuss these issues, and find a solution that will respect the interests and the needs of all sides, he said.

Source: The National Herald