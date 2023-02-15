Hristijan Pendikov, from Ohrid, told BTV that he wants to return to Macedonia and say that he is Bulgarian.

This is his first appearance after the attack in Ohrid, after which Sofia took him on a government plane to Bulgaria for treatment. He explained that in Ohrid they beat him because he said that he was Bulgarian. The media reported that he was previously a Macedonian, but then he realized that he is a Macedonian Bulgarian, and today, as he himself said, even his mother received threats. He claims that it was normal to curse and beat people in Macedonia, and he accused the police of not taking measures.

They threaten me, send videos with weapons, they threaten my mother. We will have to move out of Macedonia, we don’t can’t go there, he says.

He explained that, according to him, falsified history was taught in Macedonia, and all neighbors except the Serbs were portrayed as enemies.