ΛHristijan Pendikov, the beaten man from Ohrid, who was treated in Sofia by the Bulgarian authorities, will receive an apartment for temporary living and money to support himself while he is in Bulgaria. This was announced today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolay Milkov, at a press conference. The money he will receive for living is intended for him and his family, said Milkov. Pendikov was discharged from the Sofia hospital yesterday and was immediately received by President Rumen Radev.