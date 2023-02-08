Bulgarian Minister Milkov announced that Pendikov will have a meeting with the Bulgarian Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev, “at which it will be specified to what extent and whether he needs security on our territory so that he does not become a victim of provocation.”

Regarding discrimination – we have always felt that it is not just a consular issue. Discrimination is a political issue, he added.

Milkov hopes that Hristijan Pendikov will soon receive Bulgarian citizenship.