Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi discussed Tuesday the situation in the Western Balkans amid the crisis caused by the Russian military invasion of Ukraine as well as the latest developments in the dialogue between Macedonia and Bulgaria, MIA reported.

According to MIA’s Sofia correspondent citing the Bulgarian Government Press Center, PM Petkov reiterated his country’s desire to find a mutually acceptable solution to open political issues with Macedonia regarding topics sensitive to Bulgaria.

He also stressed that stronger sectoral cooperation between Macedonia and Bulgaria was contributing to building mutual trust and understanding.