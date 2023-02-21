Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian Federal Assembly ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. He sent a message to the West.

They played with people’s lives and played a dirty game. They played with people’s lives and destroyed Yugoslavia, Libya and Syria without conscience, and they will never be able to wash away that shame. It will never save the shame of colonialism. They act as they see fit, deceive people by telling them what they want to hear, telling them lies. We are protecting our interests and our position, which should not even exist in the civilized world, said Putin.