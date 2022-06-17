Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, commenting to reporters in Sofia, said that the government of Kiril Petkov should reject all doubts that it could lift the veto on the Republic of Macedonia.

He reminded that next week Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will leave for Brussels where he must defend the national interests.

According to MIA’s correspondent in Sofia, the Parliament and the Bulgarians, according to Radev, must know in advance and clearly what position the Bulgarian Prime Minister will take in Brussels, and according to him, this cannot deviate from framework of the National Security Advisory Council adopted at the beginning of this year.

According to Radev, any deceit or attempts to replace and circumvent the national position will have serious consequences.