Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has come under pressure this week after photos of a weapon and stacks of cash allegedly taken in his bedroom were leaked to the media.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said today that the biggest threat to the government is the very Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

No one can better discredit the government than the government itself, Radev said, commenting on Borisov’s claims that the Bulgarian president had spied on him with a drone.

At yesterday’s briefing, after photos of Borisov sleeping in his bedroom were published anonymously, the Bulgarian prime minister accused the head of state of being behind the scandal and that Radev personally managed the drone.

President Radev said that he indeed owned a drone but everything else was “just Borissov’s fantasy and paranoia”.

“I can’t comment on everything Borissov claims. My imagination has its limits, he added.

At the moment, the most important thing, according to the Bulgarian president, is to restore public confidence in society. This is possible only through the truth, the BGNES agency reports.

Radev added that the future as a state of law depends on that, but the main role here is played by the prosecution, which should investigate audio recordings and photographs published in the media.

He also categorically stated that the struggle for power is between political parties, and he, as he said, stays outside the kitchen of political parties. Borissov is the leader of the conservative Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), and Radev has taken over the presidency with the support of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

In one of the photos, Borissov is shown sleeping next to a gun on a bedside nightstand. Other pictures show only the nightstand filled with 500 euro notes and gold bars.

Earlier this week an audio file was published by some local media in which a voice similar to Borissov’s is heard making offensive remarks about the head of parliament and a deputy minister. The voice on the recording also boasts about ordering an independent financial regulator to carry out a probe into a Bulgarian company.

Prosecutors have launched a probe into the audio to check if it was acquired via illegal eavesdropping and whether it had been doctored.