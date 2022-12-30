On January 3, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will hand over the second mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister, appointed by the second largest parliamentary group in the Parliament – “We continue with the changes”, his office announced last night.

That Bulgarian political party nominated Nikolay Denkov – Minister of Education in the last regular government of the “Petkov” cabinet as prime minister.

The Bulgarian Parliament previously (December 12) did not give the necessary support for a cabinet with the first mandate of the political party GERB with Prime Minister Nikolay Gabrovski.