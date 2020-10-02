Albanian prime minister, Edi Rama, during today’s meeting of Kosovo and Albania governments taking place in Tirana, said the ambition of both countries is removing the border, Gazeta Express reports.

If we refer the meeting of our cabinets held in Peja [Kosovo] all the documents are being implemented or have bene already implemented. The border controls in Morina functions according to the principle of a one-stop check. Our ambition is to remove the border aimed at implementing the ‘four freedoms’ of the EU in our region starting from the simplest one – removing of the border between Albania and Kosovo, Rama said and called on interior ministries of both countries to intensify work to make this happen.