“Open Balkans” is not only a path for the future and prosperity of the Albanian nation, but also a new and great opportunity on the way for Serbia to recognize Kosovo, the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama wrote on Facebook on the occasion of the initiative which also includes Zoran Zaev and Aleksandar Vucic.

Those who do not want to understand why the Open Balkans is finally removing the border between Albania and Kosovo, let me know why that border has not been removed until today by those who promised it with a lot of noise and why you cannot remove that border without “Open Balkans”, Rama wrote.