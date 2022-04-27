Russia is cutting natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria as of today. This can be a problem for Macedonia as well, because the gas for our country comes through the eastern neighbor.
The head of the office of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Lena Borislavova, was calming down the citizens last night by convincing them that there is no threat to Bulgaria’s energy security.
Alternative delivery methods are provided, there is no reason for panic and fear. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vasilev have been briefed on the situation, there is no risk to Bulgaria’s energy security, she said.
