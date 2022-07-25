Serbia’s Deputy PM and Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic said Monday in Tirana that ministers from Macedonia and Albania have accepted Serbia’s initiative of setting up a joint working group for cooperation related to the energy crisis and on strategic projects, MIA reports from Belgrade.
She said that energy security of the region in crisis conditions requires solidarity, connection and joint work on strategic projects.
All of us in the region are under great pressure to ensure that everything will be enough for the winter, but it is important, in addition to solving the current supply problems, to discuss strategic projects and potential joint investments, which will make the whole region more energy stable. We need to work on both paths simultaneously. We all have certain comparative advantages, certain disadvantages and the need to ensure long-term energy stability, said Mihajlovic, who spoke at the energy security panel within the framework of the Open Balkans initiative in Tirana, her office informed.
