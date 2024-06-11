The comments that after the meeting of the two presidents of Serbia and France, Aleksandar Vucic and Emmanuel Macron, appeared in some media in Serbia regarding the direction of the development of nuclear energy in the country, treat the situation and the possibilities of Serbia building a nuclear power plant inappropriately, so even wrongly in its own territory. And that is an extremely important issue for the energy sector in the country, reports Politika. According to him, the discussions that Serbia is not ready for the construction of nuclear power plants are also incorrect. In order to start the implementation of the nuclear power plant project, Serbia possesses a critical level of “intellectual capacity”. The nuclear part of the “intellectual capacity” is missing, but in other countries that started building nuclear power plants, it was always initially supplemented by outside experts. A relatively limited number of such experts are needed for the preparatory phase, writes the “Balkan Energy” portal.