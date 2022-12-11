Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday that Belgrade will officially request NATO’s peacekeepers, known as KFOR, to let it deploy Serbian army and police in Kosovo, in accordance with a UN resolution, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Vucic in his address to the nation read a part from Resolution 1244, which states that Serbia has the right to deploy up to 1,000 members of its security forces in Kosovo.

“We have agreed on a text in which, in accordance with Resolution 1244, we will send a request to the KFOR commander to ensure the deployment of members of the army and police on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, the decision will be made on Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

Vucic added that he was sure the request might be rejected, but Serbia has the right to do so according to the UN resolution.

He said the resolution “unequivocally states that this request must be accepted,” and “confirms that the Serbian army and police will return to the territory of Kosovo in order to perform certain functions.”

“The return of the security forces is not a possibility, but the resolution created an obligation for KFOR to make their return possible.”

“They will find countless reasons for which they will inform us that it is not necessary and that they are fully in control (of the situation), even though they have no right to do so. We will seek new legal moves that will guide Serbia in the future. Our formal-legal fight is yet to come,” the president said.

Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognized the independence and sees its former province as a part of its territory.

Tensions between the two flared last month when Kosovo attempted to require ethnic Serbs to change their old car plates that date before 1999. This decision led ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to withdraw from all central and local institutions, but late last month a deal was reached to end the dispute.

Meanwhile, Kosovo postponed snap local elections in four northern municipalities, which were due later this month, over security concerns.

President Vjosa Osmani said the decision was taken following political consultations, and the polls will now be held in April 2023.

Earlier this week, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those areas, raising fears of escalation.

