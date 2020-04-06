Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic revealed on TV Pink that in about ten days, treating of coronavirus patients in Srbia would start with blood plasma therapy.

We take blood from people who are cured and give that plasma by transfusion to people who are sick. The reason why we are only launching this in about 10 days is because that will be 21 days since the first case of a cured person in Serbia, she said.

In France, a clinical trial is underway to inject the blood plasma of Covid-19 patients into “patients in the acute phase of the disease.”

The clinical trial consists of a plasma transfusion from former Covid-19 patients which contains antibodies to the virus that could transfer that immunity to a patient with Covid-19, according to a joint statement by the Paris University Clinic, the French Blood Institute, and the State Institute for Health and Medical Research, Hina agency reported.

Source: Telegraf.rs