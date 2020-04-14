Slovenia begins reopening the country after weeks of mandatory closures due to the coronavirus.

In the first stage, the country will allow the opening of several major factories and construction sites, as well as shops for car repair, electric appliances and building material. The companies will be required to meet recommendations to limit the danger of the coronavirus spreading in the course of their work.

New cases have been dropping in Slovenia, with just seven positive results out of 554 tests conducted yesterday. The country of two million saw 1.212 positive tests, and 55 deaths. Other countries in the region, like Austria, are also preparing to reopen the economy.