Slovenia on Friday began enforcing a partial lockdown in an effort to curb an explosion in new coronavirus infections, Sta news agency reported.

Across the country, gatherings have been limited to 10 people and no more than six people can commute to work together in a group.

Older school pupils will be taught remotely for at least a week from Monday, to be followed by a regular one-week vacation. Universities will switch to online classes where possible.

Health authorities have split the country into higher risk red or lower risk orange zones. Seven of the country’s 12 regions are red risk areas, defined as having recorded more than 140 new infections per 100,000 residents within the past two weeks. Orange zones have recorded more than 40 per 100,000 over the same period.

In red zones, masks are now mandatory in public indoors and outdoors and all events, including weddings and religious ceremonies, have been banned. Residents in red zones should only leave the areas to work or in an emergency.

Bars, restaurants and cafes will close on Saturday in red zones and only be allowed to serve takeaway. In orange zones, where masks are only mandatory indoors, they will remain open.