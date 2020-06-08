Slovenia’s government has decided that to introduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for Macedonian citizens entering Slovenia, MIA’s correspondent in Ljubljana reports.

This decision applies to everyone, whether they are citizens of Slovenia, Macedonia or a member state of the European Union.

The epidemiological situation in Macedonia is extremely difficult. Everyone who comes to Slovenia from that country, even Slovenian citizens, must go into a 14-day quarantine, the Slovenian Interior Ministry said.

The quarantine for Slovenians returning home from other countries was lifted three weeks ago.