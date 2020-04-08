Slovenia joined Austria in an announcement that it will begin lifting restrictions on normal life starting next week. Prime Minister Janez Jansa said that some of the coronavirus linked restrictions will be lifted to allow private companies to resume work.

We are looking into opening companies that provide jobs, in accordance with the recommendations to keep workers at a distance and disinfect all surfaces, Jansa said.

Even Italy, which has been the worst hit European country, said that it will soften the quarantine order, in two stages, starting at Easter when some companies will be allowed to resume work. Citizens will still be required to avoid congregating for Easter as well as for the other coming holidays in April. Starting in May, the lock-down orders may be lifted, but this will depend on the progress made in fighting the virus.