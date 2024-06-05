On Tuesday, Slovenia joined the list of European nations recognizing Palestinian statehood.

The National Assembly, Slovenia’s main legislative chamber, unanimously supported the move with a 52-0 vote, as reported by the STA news agency. The center-right opposition boycotted the vote.

Earlier, the opposition had proposed a national referendum on recognizing Palestine, but withdrew the motion before a second one was rejected by parliament.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon expressed on social media platform X that Slovenia was “on the right side of history.”

“Dear people of Palestine, today’s final decision of Slovenia is a message of hope and peace. We believe that only a two-state solution can lead to lasting peace in the #MiddleEast. Slovenia will tirelessly continue to work on the security of both nations, Palestinians and Israelis,” Fajon wrote.

Prime Minister Robert Golob stated that the move “sends hope to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and in Gaza,” according to the government’s official X page.

Over 140 out of 193 United Nations member states recognize Palestine as a sovereign state. Western European countries and the United States have long been exceptions.

Sweden took the step a decade ago, while several Eastern European countries have long recognized Palestinian statehood.

On May 28, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized Palestine, a move strongly condemned by Israel as an obstacle to peace in the region.