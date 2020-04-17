Stores, including car and bike shops, will start operating again in Slovenia from Monday 20 April. Mechanical and craft shops, as well as workshops, will be launched, reports STA.

Stores of construction materials, technical goods and furniture will be reopened from Monday, as well as dry cleaning services allowed.

At yesterday’s meeting, the Slovenian government decided to launch hairdressing and beauty salons as part of the restriction measures of 4 May.

From 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., all of these stores will be open only to members of vulnerable groups – people with disabilities, pregnant women and people over 65.

The government also approved the operation of repair services for technical goods, cars, roofs and facades and for garden jobs, that is, all those that do not require close contact with customers.

Starting Monday, sports and recreational activities will also be allowed, with a safe distance.

The government has ordered that all stores must comply with safety measures, including wearing masks, hand sanitizing, cleaning the air and a distance of two meters between customers.

Source: engnews24h