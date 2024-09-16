Today, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria, Zhelyasko Radukov, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, where concerns were expressed about the deviation from the agreed protocol for photographing the two Presidents. The Bulgarian side was asked to provide further clarification, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation with the Bulgarian Ambassador, it was emphasized that the meeting and joint lunch between the two Presidents took place in a friendly atmosphere.

Additionally, Ambassador Radukov was informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was unpleasantly surprised by the recent statement from Ambassador Angel Dimitrov, Chairman of the Bulgarian part of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues, made during the show Offensive with Ljubomir Ognjanov on NOVA Vesti. The statement was seen as a violation of the principle that the chairman of the expert commission should not make political statements regarding the government of a neighboring country, which has been legitimately elected. The Ministry finds this statement inappropriate.

At the meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ambassador Radukov was also told that the Republic of North Macedonia remains committed to the positive development, promotion, and strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest for both countries and their peoples. The statement also noted that the Bulgarian side confirmed its readiness to do the same, according to the Ministry’s release.