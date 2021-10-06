Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto insisted that the Balkans can’t be treated as the “back yard” of Europe, with no progress in its European integration. Szijjarto added that the other EU member states seem unaware of the security threats that are coming from the Balkans if the region is left outside of the EU and warned about outside influences in the Balkans.

How will we win the game if we are not even on the field? If the EU won’t integrate the region, others will, Szijarto added.