Incidents occurred in the Parliament of Montenegro yesterday, when a law that could lead to the seizure of churches owned by the Serbian Orthodox Church was adopted.

The opposition pro-Serbian Democratic Front protested before the vote, and a large security detail was sent in to remove them from the Parliament. The law was then adopted, as protests and vigils were held across the country. Police was out in force yesterday evening to keep major highways and intersections open, as ethnic Serbian protesters rallied against the move by the Government.

The Serbian Orthodox Church does not recognize the independence of the Montenegrin church, and insists that all churches, monasteries and other religious property belongs to it. Under the law, the state can seize religious property, and the idea is presumably to give churches to the Montenegrin church.