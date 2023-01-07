A suspected attacker was arrested in Kosovo, after shooting two Serbs, one of them an 11 year old boy and the other a 21 year old. The attacks were carried out near the village of Shtrpce, a Serbian enclave close to the border with Macedonia, on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, and a time of high tensions between the Albanians and Serbs in Kosovo. The detained suspect is reportedly an Albanian.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic shared a video of the attack victims, warning about the dire situation of the Serbs in Kosovo. “Everyone should spare 2 min to look at the video. This image is a true face of Kosovo”, she said.

This is Stefan. He is 11 years old. He has been shot at today, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve, just because he is Serbian. Along with him, another young Serb, Miloš, who's 21, has been shot at. Everyone should spare 2 min to look at the video. This image is a true face of Kosovo*. pic.twitter.com/8pKpUSNt8D — Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) January 6, 2023

Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that he condemns the attack on the two Kosova citizens, without identifying them or their attacker by their ethnicity.

Serbia and Kosovo were on the verge of a serious crisis last month, as Kosovan authorities moved to ban the use of Serbian license plates on their territory. This prompted Serbian officials to walk out from the central authorities and Serbs briefly set up check-points on the entrances to their main population centers in the north of Kosovo.