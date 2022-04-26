The Bulgarian Church continues with the insults towards Macedonia and the Macedonians on the greatest Christian holiday Easter. In an interview, Bishop Sionij did not mention Macedonians living in Macedonia at all, but said that the majority of the people were Bulgarian.

I am convinced that the people of Macedonia is 90 percent Bulgarian. It is entirely Bulgarian. I do not want to exclude any other people, neither the Albanians who are many in Macedonia, nor the Serbs, nor the Roma brothers, nor the Turks. No one should be excluded from our brotherhood. But the main population is Bulgarian people, alienated from its roots, deceived by a state, says Bishop Sionij.